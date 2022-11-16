The former princess of Hallmark is now courting contoversy as she switches networks. Cameron Candace Bure garnered intense backlash after stating that her films on the new Great American Family platform will not showcase same-sex couples and therefore exclude LGBTQ+ narratives. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” the Full House star told The Wall Street Journal in a Nov. 14 interview. Network founder Bill Abbott added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Stars like Hilarie Burton and JoJo Siwa have not responded to Bure’s comments kindly, with the One Tree Hill star quote-tweeting a link to TV Line’s article reporting on Bure’s remarks and calling her a “bigot.” “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure,” she wrote. “Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” In a separate tweet, she added that Bure, the network, and its founder Bill Abbott were “openly admitting their bigotry” and applauded Hallmark for dropping him (although Abbott claims he left). “I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark,” she wrote. “Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Siwa, who previously stated that Bure was the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met in July, also called out the Full House star on Instagram. “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” she wrote. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.” Notably, Bure’s Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin commented on Siwa’s post, writing, “You know I love you.”

After the backlash, Bure issued a statement on Nov. 16 to clarify that she never meant to hurt fans with her remarks, without apologizing for them directly. “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” she said, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support.”