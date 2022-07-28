Even if you’re not someone who generally keeps up with celebrity feuds, recent headlines (or TikToks) might have you wondering anyway — what happened between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure? As it turns out, there’s not some major beef brewing between the dancer and Fuller House alum, but there is a social media slight and an awkward red carpet moment from six years ago to digest.

It all started with a TikTok (doesn’t everything?), in which Siwa recreated a trend in which you reveal what you think about celebrities or people in your life — based on prompts like “rudest celebrity” or “hottest friend.” The trick is that you’re supposed to pull up an image of that person on your phone, but flash the screen so quickly that viewers barely get to see who you’re talking about — only, obviously, everyone has fun pausing at just the right time and figuring it out anyway.

Siwa answered the “rudest celebrity” prompt with a photo of Bure — but offered no more explanation until July 26, when she told Page Six about the reasoning behind the video. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little,” she said. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”

The Dance Moms alum clarified that her “bad experience ... doesn’t mean that she is an awful person,” but the TikTok had already gotten to Bure.

That same day, Bure took to Instagram to share her response to the “rudest celebrity” label. “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday,” Bure began in her July 26 video. “I had no idea where it came from, so I immediately tried to reach out to her ... because I didn’t know what happened.”

Bure said the pair had a “great conversation,” and relayed what she learned from the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution host. “She actually didn’t want to tell me, because she said it’s so silly, she felt bad, and that’s why it just wasn’t a big deal to her,” Bure said. “But then she said, you know, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere. And I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet, and I had come up to you, and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ And you said to me, ‘Not right now.’”

After hearing Siwa tell her story, Bure immediately apologized — but she said Siwa was no longer bothered by the incident. “She’s like, ‘Yeah, no, no, no, you weren’t even mean ... and I get it now, as an adult, when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions,’” Bure continued.

The former View co-host said the pair is “all good,” and said Siwa didn’t think the moment would go viral. “I think the lesson that we can learn is to be mindful that, no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage,” she said. “Because our words matter, and our actions matter ... we all influence the people around us.” As Bure put it at the end of her video, what a very “Full House lesson.” You can almost feel the hug and emotional music swell!