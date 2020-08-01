The status of the Lizzie McGuire revival may still be in question, but that hasn't stopped Hilary Duff from thinking about potential guest stars. While talking about the revival during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Duff teased a potential crossover between Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana, revealing that she is totally on board with a possible collaboration.

The topic was brought up by the outlet, who asked Duff about a fan theory that Hannah Montana was inspired by the Lizzie and Isabella storyline in The Lizzie McGuire Movie. "Oh my god, I've never heard that one. But you might be starting something right now," Duff responded. The actor soon brought up the possibility of having Miley Cyrus on the Lizzie McGuire reboot, to reprise her iconic Disney Channel character. "I don't know, I've never thought about a Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire crossover, but never say never! Anything goes these days, right?"

While Lizzie McGuire ended two years before Hannah Montana premiered on the Disney Channel, the two shows have long been connected — at least, in Cyrus' mind. "I flew to LA ... so I could audition for Disney, and I ended up getting the role, but the only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did," Cyrus told Duff on her Instagram Live series, Bright Minded, back in March. "And so really, I don’t think I gave a sh*t about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She continued, "So I just wanted to say thank you again for just inspiring me, and I would never be sitting here, being able to be a light if it wasn’t for you and you showing me how to do that." In response, Duff assured her that the love is mutual, explaining that she has always seen the younger star as a "bright light" and someone worth emulating.

"I feel like you have been such a bright light, and you have made so many choices that have been so bold, and you have been an inspiration to all of us," Duff said at the time. "And you continue to be so I can’t even believe what you’re saying to me. It’s so sweet and so kind, but really, I think that you know, I totally look to you for inspiration on how to be cool and what to wear and what you’re doing."

Unfortunately, it will be quite a while before fans will get to see if Lizzie and Miley feel the same way as their real-life counterparts, as Duff told Cosmopolitan in the new interview that the revival is still very much a "work in progress" at the moment. "So you know, we started shooting, we stopped shooting and went back to the drawing board with Disney+, Disney and myself to come up with something that works for all of us, and we're still in the middle of that process," Duff explained, referencing the production delays due to creative differences and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Everything kind of got put on hold, especially now because of COVID."

On July 22, Duff told E! News that "a lot of writing is happening" for the show during quarantine, even though the show is still on hold. "We started shooting, and then obviously that got on hold for a couple of different reasons not involving the pandemic," she said. "But you know what, I have high hopes that we are going to make it work."