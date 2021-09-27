Meghan Markle gave an adorable Lilibet update.

On Sept. 25, 2021, Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex completed their first working trip to New York since taking parental leave after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet. Their visit included attending the Global Citizen Live event to promote vaccine equity. And while they were away from their children, it seems they weren’t far from their minds. During a visit to the One World Trade Center Meghan Markle shared a very sweet update about Lilibet.

During their tour of the One World Observatory and 9/11 Memorial Museum, a reporter asked Meghan Markle how Lilibet is. She replied, “She’s beautiful.”

At the time, this was the first update the royal couple had shared with the public about Lilibet since she was born in June 2021. When reporters asked about Archie, Markle smiled and put her thumbs up.

Royal spectators were treated to another adorable Lilibet update in June 2022, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend — on which the youngster’s first birthday happened to fall. On June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly celebrated the milestone with an “informal garden party” for their daughter at Frogmore Cottage, which included some very special guests.

Two days later, on June 6, Markle and Prince Harry shared a rare photo of the 1-year-old taken during her birthday bash, which was snapped by a close friend of the family, Misan Harriman.

Throughout their parental leave, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept the details of their growing family under wraps. Lilibet’s birth was announced on the Archewell website. “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the statement read, “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”