Holly Willoughby Is Totally Fine With Being Compared To Gwyneth Paltrow

National treasure Holly Willoughby undoubtedly has a spotlight of her own in the UK, but now the This Morning presenter is drawing comparisons to a certain Hollywood actress. That’s right, Willoughby has been tipped as the UK’s answer to Goop’s Gwyneth Paltrow.

The comparisons have flooded in on account of Willoughby’s recently-launched lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon. In addition to hosting a website selling everything from jewellery to fragrances, the lifestyle concept also has its own podcast, By The Light Of The Moon.

Far from being put out by the A-list comparison, Willoughby sees it as a compliment. She told The Sun: “It feels pretty amazing… Even though she was hugely successful in one area of her life, she had other dreams, and she wanted to follow them. I hugely admire her for that.”

Both Wylde Moon and Goop aim to celebrate women through their content on beauty and style. This isn’t Willoughby’s first attempt at conquering the wellness world. She was previously all ready to launch a lifestyle brand, Truly, in 2018, but dropped the project ahead of its hotly-anticipated unveiling. Dragons’ Den investor Peter Jones had partnered in the business with Willoughby, and her departure from the deal allegedly soured their relationship.

Per The Sun, Willoughby said at the time: "To launch a brand needs total dedication, and at the moment, with so many other commitments, this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home.”