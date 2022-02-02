Gwyneth Paltrow Ate Her Vagina Candle For Uber Eats' Super Bowl Commercial

Remember Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle? Described as having a “funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” the candle sparked an internet uproar when the actor-slash-entrepreneur began selling it on Goop for $75 in early 2020. It sold out immediately, though Paltrow later told Jimmy Kimmel she created and named it “as a joke,” claiming the candle isn’t “really supposed to smell like a vagina.” But does it taste like a vagina? In Uber Eats’ new Super Bowl commercial, Paltrow took a bite and found out for herself.

Set to air in full during the big game on Feb. 13, Uber Eats released several teasers for its forthcoming Super Bowl ad campaign, which also features Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah, on Feb. 2. In Paltrow’s six-second clip, the Marvel star lounges on a sofa and holds the infamous candle while an Uber Eats bag rests on a coffee table. She proceeds to bite and chew the candle and exclaims, “This candle tastes funny. Not bad, but funny.” Realizing it doesn’t taste like a body part, Paltrow learns an important lesson: You can order seemingly anything on the Uber Eats app, but just because the brand has the word “eat” in its name doesn’t mean you can chow down on anything you order.

Coolidge’s teaser clip finds the White Lotus actor going through a paper bag of items she ordered from Uber Eats when she comes across a tube of lipstick. Confused, she asks, “Lipstick delivered with Uber Eats?” and then eats the beauty product. “It tastes like purple,” she exclaims before reaching into the bag for her next non-food snack. Coolidge pulls out a makeup brush, quickly bites off its bristles, and chews them as she says, “I love this! Oh my God!”

The campaign’s other commercial previews feature Noah chilling in his living room with an Uber Eats bag. In one clip, the comedian grabs a stick of deodorant from the grocery bag and starts eating it, appearing clearly dissatisfied with its taste. Hanging in the same spot, another video sees Noah intrigued by a box of light bulbs. After licking the metal end of one, he turns it around and confidently bites the glass bulb, which shatters in his mouth, because of course.

Next time you order from Uber Eats, remember: If it’s not food, you should probably keep it out of your mouth.