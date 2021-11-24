TV & Movies
Father, son, and (the entire) House of Gucci.
MGM
House of Gucci recounts the betrayal, scandal, and murder that befell the Italian fashion house in the ’80s and ’90s. The film boasts a powerhouse cast, with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and more playing members of the Gucci family. Here, meet their real-life counterparts.
Gillian Smith Chang/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.
There’s already Oscar buzz for Lady Gaga’s portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, the scorned wife-turned-murderer who married into one of Italy’s most famous families. Gaga went full method for the role, telling British Vogue, “I never broke. I stayed with her.”