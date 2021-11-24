You’ll Have To Wait To Stream House Of Gucci

If you were hoping to catch House of Gucci from the comfort of your couch, you’re out of luck — at least for now.

Ridley Scott’s latest drama was one of this year’s most-talked about movies even before its release, in no small part because of its stranger-than-fiction subject matter: the murder of Maurizio Gucci, orchestrated by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. (Well, that and its all-star cast, led by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.) And now that it’s in theaters, the buzz has only grown.

But not everyone’s clamoring to go to theaters these days. So when will the film be available to watch from home? Below, what to know about House of Gucci’s streaming debut.

When Will House of Gucci Be Available To Stream?

As of now, there’s no clear answer as to when the film will hit on streaming platforms.

In the coming months, House of Gucci will likely first arrive on VoD (video on demand) platforms, like Amazon Video and iTunes, where it’ll be available to rent or purchase. And at some point, the film may debut on a popular streaming service like Netflix or Hulu — but there’s no word yet on when that would happen. Bustle will update this article as more information becomes available.

What Has The Reaction To House of Gucci Been Like So Far?

While reviews have been somewhat mixed on the movie as a whole, there’s one thing everyone seems to agree on: Lady Gaga knocked it out of the park. The musician-turned-actor is already getting Oscar buzz for her performance — and her co-stars Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino are earning praise, too.

But while audiences and critics are getting a kick out of the film, the Gucci family’s response hasn’t been as warm. Patrizia Reggiani initially expressed approval that Lady Gaga would portray her in House of Gucci, but later expressed her disappointment that she wasn’t consulted. “I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” Reggiani told Italian news outlet Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata earlier this year. “It is not an economic question. I won’t get a cent from the film. It is a question of good sense and respect.”

Maurizio Gucci’s second cousin, Patrizia Gucci, also expressed her disapproval on behalf of the Gucci family. “We are truly disappointed,” she told Associated Press. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system....Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”