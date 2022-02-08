The Worst 2022 Oscars Snub Goes To Lady Gaga & Fans Are So Upset

When it comes to the Oscar nominations, people love to talk about snubs as much as they enjoy praising the celebrities and creators who do become nominees. Several names didn’t make the cut for the 94th Academy Awards nomination list that were largely expected to, with one standing out as perhaps the biggest snub of them all. Lady Gaga, who went full on method acting and lived as her House of Gucci character “for a year and a half,” was not nominated for Best Actress, despite many predictions from those in the know suggesting she would.

The 12-time Grammy winner, who previously won an Oscar for Original Song (“Shallow”), was eligible in what is often thought of as one of the most competitive category for her role in House of Gucci. Gaga portrayed Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who went to jail for ordering the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. Even before House of Gucci was released, murmurs that Gaga would be in the running for Best Actress were everywhere. For months, fans and critics all seemed certain that Gaga would wind up competing for the trophy. House of Gucci ended up with only one nomination, for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, so it’s not just Gaga that missed out for that film.

Instead of Gaga, the following five performances are nominated for Best Actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

The anger exhibited by Gaga fans may be intense, but it isn’t entirely without reason. The method actor was nominated for her House of Gucci performance at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and the BAFTAs, which are thought of as the biggest acting prizes outside of the Oscars. In fact, she was the only Best Actress contender to land nods in all of the Academy Award precursors, but somehow, she still missed out.

While Gaga might not have been nominated this time, she is already a three-time nominee, and she does have an Oscar sitting on her trophy shelf at home. She collected her prize in the Original Song category for “Shallow,” which she wrote and performed for the film A Star Is Born. She was also up for Best Actress for that starring role, but she lost to Olivia Colman in The Favourite. Before that, she and current nominee Diane Warren shared a Best Original Song nomination for “Till It Happens to You,” but they lost to Sam Smith’s James Bond theme “Writing’s on the Wall.”

Fans Are Upset About Gaga’s Oscar Snub

Lady Gaga fans (aka Little Monsters) are furious that she wasn’t nominated, and they’re not afraid to make their feelings known on social media, particularly on Twitter.