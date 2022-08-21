Everything To Know About House Of The Dragon Season 2

Fans have waited oh-so-patiently for the Game of Thrones prequel, House Of The Dragon. Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the fantasy series takes viewers back over two centuries, showcasing the civil war between the Targaryen family. It boasts an impressive cast including Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D’Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. With excitement surrounding the franchise at an all-time high, it’s only natural that fans are wondering if the prequel will get a second season.

Fortunately, there’s already some hope. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said: “Typically speaking, I like to take an approach where we will talk about what a second season might look like and talk about scripts. But we tend to like to see how a show performs. That said, if I were betting, I’d say there’s a pretty good shot that House Of The Dragon will get a Season 2.”

Meanwhile, Fabien Frankel, who plays Criston Cole, has revealed that talks of a second season have been held behind-the-scenes. "We've had conversations and we had conversations in the beginning, but obviously things are so subject to change," he told RadioTimes.com.

"If I'm honest, I went to the pub with Miguel [Sapochnik, the showrunner] two months ago. He teased me some things,” the actor explained. "He told me that I should hang out with one person in particular and I'm not going to say who that is, obviously, but he did say: 'I want you and this person to spend some time together and get to know each other.' So, yeah, I'm excited to do that."

House Of The Dragon debuts on August 22 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW