Fabien Frankel Has History With Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke

Based on the A Song of Ice and Fire book series by George R. R. Martin, the much-anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon tells the tale of the Targaryen civil war that took place 300 years before the original series. The spin-off’s impressive cast includes the likes of Emma D’Arcy and former Timelord Matt Smith. But, who is Fabien Frankel, the actor who plays Ser Criston Cole in House Of The Dragon?

The rising star is a French-English actor who was born and raised in London, where he graduated with degrees from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. His love of performing likely stemmed from his late father, actor Mark Frankel, who sadly passed away when Fabien was just a child. As per Variety, Fabien began his professional acting career in a 2017 theatre production of Jack Rosenthal’s The Knowledge at the Charing Cross Theatre. A string of major on-screen roles soon followed. Including the festive rom-com Last Christmas, in which he starred alongside Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, BBC’s The Serpent, and 2019’s NYPD Blue reboot.

Speaking to Variety, Fabien expressed interest in one day working behind the scenes. “I think I’m as ambitious to be a director as I am to continue acting,” he revealed previously. “But I certainly wouldn’t want to direct myself.”

Fans can follow Fabien on Instagram, where the actor has 15.4k followers at the time of writing — a figure that is likely to grow in the coming months.

As mentioned, Fabien stars in the hotly-anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel series, House Of The Dragon, in which he portrays Ser Criston Cole — a “Dornish, common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honour and his preternatural skill with a sword.”

House Of The Dragon premieres on Sky Atlantic on Aug. 22.