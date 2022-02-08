Ed Sheeran Played A Major Role In Courtney Cox & Johnny McDaid’s Love Story

Of all the guests to arrive on the 2022 BRIT Awards red carpet, Courtney Cox was perhaps the most unexpected. Rocking up on the red carpet with her boyfriend, Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid, the Friends star has rather impressive music connections. Thanks to her BFF connection with Ed Sheeran, it’s no surprise that she would appear at this year’s ceremony. And to top it all off, Sheeran was actually instrumental in pairing Cox and McDaid together in the first place.

Cox and Sheeran first found a connection after he attended a party at Cox’s house in 2014, as he told the Daily Mail. The singer-songwriter ended up staying the night, where a friendship soon blossomed. Since then, they’ve shared some pretty viral moments on Instagram – who could forget their rendition of that dance from Friends? They also performed a cover of Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ with John and Brandi Carlile, dedicating the track to Lisa Kudrow and Tony Danza in a nod to that iconic Friends moment.

But Sheeran went on to play matchmaker for Cox and McDaid, too. “I introduced her to my best mate Johnny, who I wrote ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Bad Habits’ with,” he explained during an appearance on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show. “She just invited me to her house and I just kept going and then one day I brought Johnny and he didn’t come home.” Cute, no?

McDaid is also the godfather to Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn’s first child Lyra, adding even more of a family dynamic to the trio. Could they be any more iconic?