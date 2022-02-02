After being forced to delay the ceremony last year, the BRIT Awards has returned to its traditional February slot this year. Taking place on Feb. 8 at The O2, London, the awards are running on the high of a successful 2021 BRITs show, which saw the welcome return of live music.

The BRITs organisation is switching things up this year in a major way. In an effort to be more inclusive, the gendered categories have been scrapped in favour of gender neutral awards. So, with lots to look forward to, here’s everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards 2022.

BRIT Awards 2022 Presenters

Jack Whitehall will not be returning to host the BRIT Awards for a fifth year, as he is currently filming in America. Comedian Mo Gilligan has stepped into his shoes — with Maya Jama and Clara Amfo hosting the live red carpet show.

Gilligan has announced that he will be donating his presenting fee to Five X More, a Black British maternal health charity.

BRIT Awards 2022 Performers

As always, we can expect performances from some of the biggest names in the industry. When Adele cancelled her Las Vegas residency, there were concerns that she may be a no-show at the BRITs, too. But fans needn’t worry, as Adele has now confirmed her attendance, via Instagram.

She is joined by Ed Sheeran, KSI, Dave, Little Simz, and Liam Gallagher. As well as 2022 Rising Star Winner Holly Humberstone and viral sensation Sam Fender.

Doja Cat was originally set to perform, but she was forced to pull out of the ceremony.

BRIT Awards 2022 Nominees

The big award of the night is undoubtedly the “Album of the Year” title, and the competition is tough this year, to say the least:

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Acts such as Dua Lipa, Joy Crookes, ABBA, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Coldplay, Wolf Alice, KSI, and Little Mix have scooped up nominations across categories.

You can find the full nominee list here

Meanwhile, Inflo is the first Black artist to win “Producer of the Year.” Inflo (Dean Josiah Cover) has worked with the likes of Adele, Little Simz, and Michael Kiwanuka.

How To Watch The BRIT Awards 2022

The ceremony will take place on Feb. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. (GMT) and will be broadcast on ITV.