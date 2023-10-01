A chapter is closing not just for the beloved teen series Sex Education but also for Jean and Otis Milburn’s iconic house. Days after the comedy-drama’s final season debuted on Netflix on Sept. 21, the beautiful red-and-white chalet featured in the series went up for sale. The high-profile dwelling is both stunning and served as the backdrop of so many momentous milestones for the Moordale gang, so needless to say, Otis’ house is worth a lot of money these days.

Known as the Chalet, the 3,100-square-foot-home is listed for £1.5 million (approximately $1.83 million). It sits on a 4.52-acre property in Herefordshire’s Symonds Yat East and has five bedrooms, three reception rooms, and three bathrooms. The Chalet also boasts a Swedish hot bath, a stone pizza oven, two greenhouses, and an outbuilding. Of course, there are also the gorgeous river views seen in Sex Education, not to mention the TV history that comes with the house.

Serving as a prominent backdrop on a hit show seems to have pushed up the home’s value. “The fact that this property is so well known only adds to the appeal of what is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spectacular home, with exceptional views of the River Wye in a beautiful, private, woodland setting,” James Toogood, office head at Knight Frank Bristol, told the BBC.

The current owners, Stuart and Cathy Morgan, bought the house in 2002 for £355,000 (about $433,000), per the Daily Mail. It was “in need of a complete renovation,” according to the listing, so they updated it, including painting it red. They lived there until the late 2010s, when they started renting it out.

The Chalet has served as a holiday home since 2020, on top of appearing in Sex Education. The owners advertised it as perfect “if you are looking for adventure as well as a great location for celebrations with family and friends.” Long before that, though, it was built to be used as a fishing lodge and dates back to 1912.

Sharing the listing on their Instagram on Sept. 28, the Morgans wrote, “After 21 years of ownership,we’ve decided to put our beautiful chalet up for sale. Such a privilege to have been the custodian of this wonderful property.”

Although fans may not be able to rent the Chalet anymore, they’ll be able to stream Sex Education anytime they want to visit it. If the show does end up carrying on in some capacity in the future, though, Otis’ house will be very missed.