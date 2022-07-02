S Club 7’s Jon Lee Continues To Reach For The Stars

Jo O'Meara, of S Club 7 fame, revealed she is “definitely up for doing” a band reunion during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine. It would be the stuff of noughties school disco dreams. So, you might be wondering if the rest of S Club 7 are up for it, too. Or what they’ve been up to since the iconic pop band split in 2003. Let’s think of Jon Lee, the youngest of S Club 7, who is now 40. Since going solo, he has returned to his love of musical theatre, putting in many impressive performances on the stage. And he’s also appeared in a few TV shows, too.

The year after S Club 7 split, Lee stepped into the role of Marius in Les Miserables at London’s Palace Theatre. Next, he toured with the Love Shack disco musical, alongside Faye Tozer from Steps and Noel Sullivan from Hear’Say. By 2006, the former pop sensation was starring in The Heather Brothers’ Teen Scream at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He shifted to the screen after this, appearing in the BBC’s The Sound Of Musicals and Disney’s Famous 5: On the Case cartoon.

His newfound stage stardom didn’t go unnoticed. He was invited to record a song for the 2008 Songs From The Musicals album, alongside other West End stars. Before 2012, he racked up appearances in the Telstar film, BBC One’s Casualty, and the West End shows Jersey Boys and Aladdin. Plus, he made his mark on the Tomorrow Morning and Cinderella musicals.

Lee’s pivot to acting post S Club 7 split wasn’t a completely new venture. Before S Club 7 hit the big time in 1999, he starred as the title character in the West End’s Oliver!, with Jonathan Pryce and George Layton, at just 13.

Briefly returning to pop stardom, again, he formed Boys Allowed alongside boy band icons Duncan James (Blue) and Ritchie Neville (Five), plus Gareth Gates and Ben Ofoedu. For Comic Relief’s Let’s Sing and Dance, in 2017.

And it “sparked a frenzy” at the time, so you might remember spotting Lee on ITV’s Celebrity Dinner Date, too. Back in 2018, the gay actor delighted viewers with his appearance. "Dating in S Club didn’t really happen,” he told the cameras. Reportedly, Lee now works on a farm in Surrey. Living the quiet life, per Surrey Life.