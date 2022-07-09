S Club 7's Tina Barrett Was Almost In This Major '00s Girl Band

Jo O'Meara sparked fresh reunion rumours for S Club 7 during a recent appearance on Lorraine, and she’s not the only one who’s game. Just last year, Tina Barrett said she too was keen for a reunion, here’s us hoping the former pop star hasn’t changed her mind since then. It would most certainly give the ‘90s generation a happy and needed dose of nostalgia. It just so happens that S Club 7 isn’t the only band that Barrett, 45, has a history with,

The mum-of-one was in Mis-teeq briefly, when the band was still called Face2Face. She sang with Alesha Dixon and Sabrina Washington. The three of them met in 1996, becoming friends at a Fulham dance studio, but Barrett had dreams of reaching for the stars, and left to join S Club 7.

Hopes of a reunion have continued to swirl since the band parted ways in 2003. Yes, it was that long ago. Fans were delighted when the original line-up teamed up for a greatest hits performance for Children in Need. This sparked a huge wave of nostalgia, and they sold out a reunion tour called Bring It All Back in 2015.

The band has since gone their separate ways once more, but Barrett and S Club-er Bradley McIntosh still perform together. In fact, the duo have been appearing at mini festivals this summer, singing S Club 7’s greatest hits to excited crowds.

At one point, Barrett explored a solo career. In 2012, she debuted her first single “Fire,” followed by “Make Me Dance.” By 2013, Barrett had made her mark on theatre stage, following in the footsteps of fellow S Club 7 singer Jon Lee. She starred in productions of Beauty And The Beast and The Wizard of Oz.

Barrett split from her husband Paul Cashmore in 2019 after six years, and the pair share a child together, Roman, born in 2016. “Walking away from our relationship was so hard, it felt like my whole world caved in,” Barrett told OK! magazine. “Paul sees Roman a lot, and we’ve kept it amicable.”