How To Buy Tickets For Beyoncé’s UK Renaissance Tour Dates

The time is *finally* here to break into your bank account because Beyoncé is taking Renaissance on a world tour. Yes, Queen B herself is going on tour again after years away from the world stage. Of course, we all remember #BeyChella and the On the Run tour in 2018 but the last time the singer went on a solo music tour was all the way back in 2016 for Lemonade’s Formation World Tour. And so, it’s safe to say that the BeyHive has been waiting patiently to see Beyoncé in the flesh once again, as well as the long-awaited companion visuals for the Renaissance album. So the question is, how can you buy tickets for Beyoncé’s UK and Ireland Renaissance World Tour dates?

Confirming the Renaissance World Tour on Feb. 1, the musician will start off in Europe in May hitting the UK from May. 17 in Cardiff and continuing to Edinburgh, Sunderland, and two back-to-back nights in London. Some fans have pointed out the lack of tour dates in Ireland, however, with one fan tweeting, “No Dublin date for Beyoncé either?! Did Ireland just drop off the map for artists?!”

The UK Renaissance World Tour dates are as follows:

May 17 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

May 20 - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

May 23 - Sunderland, Stadium of Light

May 29 - London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30 - London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The tour’s North American leg starts in July in Toronto, Canada, and continues through to the autumn, with a concluding date set for Sept. 27 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

So far, the only details to be announced are the dates, locations, and venues of the European and North American legs of her tour, with the links to purchase tickets on Beyoncé’s official website simply listed as “soon.” And so, her website will definitely be your first port of call when it comes to securing, what we assume will be, a very high demand ticket.

Ahead of the Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé performed her first headlining gig in years at a private event at Atlantis the Royal in Dubai, on Jan. 21. And despite requesting that no footage be captured by the invite-only audience during the gig, the near-entire show had been shared across social media platforms within hours.