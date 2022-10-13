You’ll Need To Move Fast To Get Blink-182 Tickets

For the first time in a decade, Blink-182’s most recognised line-up has been busy in the studio, and as well as teasing a brand-new album, the fan-favourite band is heading out on a massive global tour. First formed in Poway, California, back in 1992, Blink-182’s line-up has changed a lot over the years — but they put out their best, most influential work with founding members Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, along with drummer Travis Barker.

This classic iteration of the band made staple punk albums like 1999’s “Enema of the State” and 2003’s self-titled release, but while they were recording the latter, divisions started to appear between the two vocalists. When the trio first reunited back in 2009, Hoppus and DeLonge recorded in separate studios, and six years later, DeLonge quit, seemingly for good. For future Blink-182 records and tours, he was replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, and a potential reunion for the trio has been a point of speculation ever since.

Last year, meanwhile, Hoppus revealed that he had been privately getting treatment following a cancer diagnosis, and later told GQ that these life-altering events sowed the seeds of Blink-182’s reunion, bringing the three of them back together in the first place. When DeLonge happened to get in touch by chance about some legal paperwork, Hoppus told him the news. Coincidentally, Barker happened to be visiting the house when DeLonge showed up to talk, and the three bandmates hashed it out.

“We got into more life stuff. What we've learned over the years about ourselves. How we've grown, how nothing really matters when it boils down to what we were dealing with in that moment,” said DeLonge. “And so, it wasn't some big meeting about Blink-182, it was more about brothers meeting and saying, ‘How do we support Mark?’”

Since then, Hoppus has kept things coy when questioned about a potential reunion, but on Oct. 11, the band confirmed the rumours were true. As well as plotting a world tour, the band also confirmed the release of their new single “Edging” by sharing a preview on TikTok.

Where Is Blink-182 Touring?

Blink-182’s global tour kicks off in South America on Mar. 11 next year, visiting Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia and Brazil before making its way through the U.S. and Canada throughout May. After an enormous run of U.S. dates, the Blink-182 tour bus lands in Europe in September 2023. The Story So Far will support on this leg of the tour. See all of the band’s UK tour dates, below.

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 12 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Eagle-eyed fans have also noted that the trio’s schedule leaves enough room to announce one more additional London date, and also has a gap at the end of August which could conveniently accommodate a slot at Reading and Leeds Festival. Very interesting.

How Can I Buy Blink-182 Tickets?

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Monday Oct. 17 via Ticketmaster. Demand will be higher still for the general sale, so it’s worth getting in line on the vendor’s site ahead of things kicking off.

Fancy increasing your chances? There’s a number of other pre-sales happening ahead of the biggest ticket sale. O2 Priority, FanClub, OVO and Live Nation pre-sales are taking place right now, along with a Gigs in Scotland pre-sale for Glasgow dates. And there’s a Spotify pre-sale coming up on Friday Oct. 14. for the band’s top listeners.