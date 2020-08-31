Why It's Absolutely Worth Rewatching Nick Viall's Bachelor Season

With Clare's Bachelorette season being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and no Bachelor in Paradise this summer, Bachelor content is in somewhat short supply these days. Luckily, though, there are still new installments of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! to look forward to each week, which allows fans the chance to reflect on some of the best and most cringeworthy moments in the show’s almost two-decade history. This includes Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, which will serve as the focus of the Aug. 31 episode.

Nick’s journey is unlike that of any other member of the Bachelor franchise. Not only did he appear on two consecutive seasons of The Bachelorette (where he came out as the runner-up both times), but he also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in a redemption arc, which ultimately paved the way for his Bachelor debut. Given his long-standing relationship with the series, it's tempting to go back and stream Nick’s Bachelor season after watching Monday night’s highlights. The good news is that it’s a totally possible goal to accomplish and there are a couple of different ways to go about doing it.

Nick’s season is available to watch on HBO Max, which launched in May. So if you’re a current subscriber, the entire season is at your disposal, along with Ben Higgins' and Colton Underwood’s Bachelor journeys. For non-subscribers, the only other way to watch Nick’s season in its entirety would be to purchase it outright on Amazon Prime. You can either opt to pay $2.99 per episode or buy all 13 episodes of Season 21 at once for $19.99.

There’s definitely some appeal to investing a little more time, energy, and yes, even money into watching Nick's season in particular. Not only were there some truly unforgettable villains like Corinne Olympios, but a lot of major Bachelor Nation players got their start on Nick’s season, including Raven Gates, Rachel Lindsay, Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch, and season winner Vanessa Grimaldi.

Spoiler alert: Nick’s season ended with him proposing to Vanessa. The two of them decided to split up later that same year; however, they’ve remained on good terms.Throughout the last several years Nick has been romantically linked to various celebrities, including January Jones and Rachel Bilson, but has yet to find that special someone to spend his life with, though he remains open to the possibility.

“I’m certainly hoping to settle down when the right person comes,” the former Bachelor told Us Weekly in November 2019. “I’m not trying to put pressure on myself.” Hopefully he’s able to find his happily ever after eventually. But if not, he could always return to the Bachelor universe. Perhaps the fifth time’s the charm.