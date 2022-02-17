How To Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel In The UK

After suffering delays due to various lockdowns, the highly anticipated fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally heading to Amazon Prime this week. The Emmy-winning series will see the return of 1960s housewife-turned-comedian star, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, as well as Alex Borstein as fan-favourite manager, Susie. The upcoming season is expected to see Midge demand a headline show - rightly so - as she pledges she’s no longer “holding back.” Given the series’ devoted fanbase stretches far beyond its New York set, how can you watch season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in the UK?

UK fans will be delighted to know that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be released to Amazon Prime UK on Feb. 18, 2022. Those who love to watch an entire series in one day will have to pace themselves, however, as only the first two episodes will be released on Feb. 18, with Prime Video confirming it will share ‘two episodes every Friday until the season four finale airs on Mar. 11, 2022.’

And there’s a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season, including two anticipated cameos from Gilmore Girls’ actors Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop. Per Prime Video’s synopsis, “Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom” in the upcoming series, and the trailer sees the resolved comic demand “No more opening act gigs. I will only do gigs where I can say what I want.” Which makes sense, considering how season three ended, with Midge being kicked off of Shy Baldwin's tour in a pretty tearful series finale.

Ahead of season four, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino confirmed to Deadline that the show’s star will “take her career in her own hands.”

“Well, we can tell you that Midge is doing a hell of a lot of standup this year. A lot of standup this year,” said Sherman-Palladino. “I still feel we need to buy Rachel some sort of gift for the amount of standup we’re having her do this year. She decides to sort of take her career in her own hands and steer it in a new direction.”