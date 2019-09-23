No matter her undergarment situation, Alex Borstein's 2019 Emmys speech honored women everywhere — and gave them a call-to-action. While she started off her acceptance speech demonstrating exactly why she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Borstein did get serious when told a story about her grandmother. After explaining how her grandmother survived the Holocaust through her bravery, Borstein gave this message to women: "Step out of line, ladies!" This story is a personal moment from her family's history, but Borstein sharing it also demonstrates how women have the power to change their future.

More to come...