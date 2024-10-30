It’s safe to say that Hugh Grant is a certified Swiftie. In a new interview on Oct. 29, the actor talked about going to one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in June and revealed that he got up to some mischief with the singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Speaking to NME, Grant explained that his daughter, whose name is still unknown, is “mad about Taylor Swift” and wanted to get her into the show. When the outlet called him a “very popular dad that day,” he replied, “I’m an amazing dad. I’m an amazing person.”

He said that he “put out some feelers” and was surprised when he got the invite. “She went mad, my daughter. She brought a friend and they were bopping away, and I hung out with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who’s an American football player.”

During the show, Grant got up to some drunken shenanigans with Kelce and his friends in the VIP area. “We did tequila shots in the back of this, they put up this sort of hut for us in the middle of Wembley,” he recalled. “There were a bunch of, I don’t think they were rappers, I don’t know what they were. Anyway, we all got absolutely smashed. Tequila, Taylor Swift.”

TAS2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sadly, however, Grant hasn’t been able to keep up his brewing bromance with Kelce, which is partially his fault. “No, I never got his contact details, but my new thing anyway is I’m not in contact with anyone, I have no phone now,” he explained.

What Did Taylor Think?

Grant first shared his gratitude and fandom of Swift on X (formerly Twitter) the morning after attending her show. “Dear @taylorswift13, you have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team, and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots),” he wrote. “Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”

Swift was thrilled by his reaction and replied to him on X. “As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture,” she quipped. When asked by NME about her post, Grant was equally as appreciative. “It’s extremely nice,” he said. “Very hospitable. And it’s a brilliant show.”