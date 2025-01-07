Did Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Just Confirm They’re Dating?

2025 has only just begun — but already, one musical couple may be making its debut. Three years after starring together in a revival of The Music Man on Broadway, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster held hands on a night out in Santa Monica, California People reports.

In exclusive photos shared by the outlet, Jackman and Foster can be seen smiling as they walk down the street. According to People, the pair reportedly “enjoyed a low-key, laughter-filled night out for dinner.”

Though the pair’s time on The Music Man ended in early 2023, recent reports claimed they had begun a relationship. Us Weekly quoted a source who said the “joyful” pair were “happier than ever.”

Neither Jackman nor Foster ever confirmed the reports, though their night out seems to mark an official dating debut.

Well before romance rumors swirled, the actors were open about the friendship they’d developed while working together on The Music Man. In 2022, Foster told Vogue that Jackman has “become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, Well, I hope we get along. But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Jackman described Foster as an “exceptional talent and friend” while sharing a video of Music Man rehearsals in 2021. “This show is nothing without you,” he wrote in the sweet tribute.

Since wrapping The Music Man, Jackman notably starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, reprising his breakout superhero role. Foster most recently starred in the stage musical Once Upon a Mattress, which wrapped its Los Angeles run on Jan. 5. Jackman was in the audience for the show’s final weekend, according to photos published by DeuxMoi.

Looking Back

Both Tony winners recently ended their respective relationships. Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their separation in 2023. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” they shared in a joint statement at the time.

People reported that Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, in October.