Madonna Made A Surprise Red Carpet Appearance With Her Twin Daughters

When the Queen of Pop leaves her abode, she does it in style. On July 22, Madonna surprised fans by appearing at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York, and she wasn’t alone. She brought along her 11-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere, making for a rare red-carpet appearance.

Madge rolled up to the red carpet in rock-and-roll fashion, wearing a short black blazer dress with a lace bustier, complete with sunglasses and lots of bling around her neck. Her daughters went more casual, pairing oversized tees and pants with bandanas.

The mother-daughter trio were treated as guests of honor, posing on the carpet with the film’s lead stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Madge was also photographed with director Shawn Levy.

Estere, Madonna, and Stella at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Madonna adopted Stella and Estere, the youngest of her six children, from Malawi when they were 5 years old. The singer also adopted her 18-year-old son David Banda and daughter Mercy James from Malawi, and all four were part of her recent Celebration Tour, showing off various talents during the show.

The singer is also the mother of 27-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon and 23-year-old son Rocco Ritchie with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, both of whom made guest appearances during the tour’s run.

How Is Madonna Involved In Deadpool?

It turns out that Madonna didn’t just bring her daughters to the premiere for a fun night out — she’s actually involved in the movie. In an interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, Reynolds and Levy revealed that they wanted to use her 1989 hit “Like A Prayer” in the movie and had to pay Madge a personal visit to get the rights.

Estere, Ryan Reynolds, Madonna, Stella, and Hugh Jackman attend the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

“Let’s preface it with the fact that Madonna doesn’t just license the song, particularly that song,” Reynolds said. “It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it… We went over and met with her and and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.”

Madonna made a rare exception and granted them permission, but in typical Madge fashion, she also left notes. “She watched it, and I’m not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot on,” Reynolds said. Levy added, “We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this note. … It made the sequence better.”

Given that Madonna has filmmaking experience and is set to direct her biopic after it was put on hiatus in early 2023, it’s not surprising that they listened accordingly.