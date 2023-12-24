2023 was the year of the celebrity breakup.

Some of the biggest names in showbiz called it quits with their significant others over the past year, including long-standing Hollywood couples like Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Kyle and Mauricio Umansky, and Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner.

Meanwhile, the “Scandoval” cheating drama that rocked the world saw the demise of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s decade-long relationship. The impact of the split could even be felt at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Here are some of the biggest and most shocking celebrity breakups.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. J. Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their separation in August 2023 after one year of marriage and six years of dating.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together …” Spears wrote on Instagram, confirming their split. “Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business.”

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After nearly a decade together, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits in March 2023.

Their split sparked one of the biggest reality TV scandals in history, dubbed by fans as “Scandoval,” after it emerged that Tom had cheated on his longtime girlfriend with Pump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The aftermath of the breakup was on full display in the show’s intense Season 10 reunion, and the former couple’s post-Scandoval lives will play out in the much-anticipated Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage in September 2023.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the couple said in a statement to People. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Jackman and Furness first met in 1995 and tied the knot less than a year later. The former couple also share two children, daughter Ava, and son Oscar.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky shocked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans by announcing their separation after 27 years of marriage in July.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they said in a joint statement. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Richards and Umansky first met back in 1994 and married two years later in January 1996. The couple also share three daughters: Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In July, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello revealed they had “made the difficult decision” to end their marriage after seven years together.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the couple told Page Six in a statement.

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty

The notoriously private Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called it quits after six years of dating back in April.

While the former couple never commented publicly on the split, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the breakup “was not dramatic” and the relationship “had just run its course.”

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande. Ariana Grande / Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez filed for divorce after two years of marriage in September 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The ex-couple tied the knot in the summer of 2021. However, rumors of their separation emerged in July 2023, the same time Grande reportedly began dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

“They have a lot in common and have a lot of fun,” a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight of Grande and Slater’s new relationship.

Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced they would be going their separate ways in July after six years of marriage.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the former couple told People in a joint statement.

Martin and Yosef met on Instagram in 2015, and tied the knot in 2017, before welcoming two children together via surrogate — daughter Lucia and son Renn.

Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After 12 years of marriage, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth revealed they had made the “difficult decision” to divorce in March.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” the couple said in a now-deleted Instagram statement.

Witherspoon and Toth started dating in January 2010 and walked down the aisle just over a year later in April 2011. The former couple welcomed their only child together, son Tennessee, in Sept. 2012

Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s 18-year marriage to Christine Baumgartner came to an end in May 2023, when Baumgartner filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In a statement to People, Costner's representative said: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

The former couple married in Septmeber 2004 and had three children together: sons Cayden and Hayes, and daughter Grace.