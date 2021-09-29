TV & Movies
See how the actors approached their roles for the series, which dramatizes the events leading up to Bill Clinton’s impeachment.
Wally McNamee/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story chronicles Bill Clinton’s scandalous relationship with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky, Paula Jones’ sexual harassment suit against him, and the infamous Starr Report that led to his 1999 impeachment by the House of Representatives.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Creator Ryan Murphy crafted Impeachment with an emphasis on Lewinsky and Jones, who were highly criticized by the media and society as the events originally unfolded. Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein lead the cast; here’s how each star compares to their real-life counterpart.