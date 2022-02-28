Spoilers ahead for the Euphoria Season 2 finale.

Everything fell apart for Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Ashtray (Javon Walton) in the Euphoria Season 2 finale. Ashtray stabbed Custer (Tyler Chase) in the throat once he realized Custer sold them out to the police, and locked himself in the bathroom with a bathtub full of guns. When police burst into the house, a massive shootout ensued, which lead to Fez getting shot in the side and Ashtray getting killed. The only one in the house whose fate was left relatively unknown was Faye (Chloe Cherry). So is Faye dead on Euphoria?