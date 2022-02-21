This Line From Lexi’s Play May Hint At Fez’s Fate On Euphoria

Spoilers ahead for Euphoria Season 2, Episode 7.

For weeks, viewers have been watching the slow-burn romance between Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Fezco (Angus Cloud) on Euphoria. He listened patiently as she explained Germanic pagans at the New Year’s Eve party, encouraged her to work on her play, and watched Stand By Me with her when she needed a break from Cassie’s (Sydney Sweeney) unending drama. When the opening night of the play finally arrives in Episode 7, Fezco dresses to the nines and buys Lexi a bouquet of roses. But for some reason, he never makes it to the school, opening up a possibly tragic conclusion: is Fezco dead?!

As Lexi’s play progresses, we see flashbacks to Fez getting ready. Faye (Chloe Cherry) steams his shirt while Fez frets about whether or not to wear a tie. Later, he receives a text from Lexi: “I saved you the best seat in the house.” Cut to that night, and Rue (Zendaya), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie) and the rest of the group are all in the audience watching. The seat Lexi reserved for Fez — right in the front row — is noticeably vacant. Fez wouldn’t miss the show for the world, so something must have happened to him.

We learned in Episode 6 that Mouse’s ex-assistant Custer (Tyler Chase) has been working with the police to incriminate Fez and Ashtray (Javon Walton) for the murder of Mouse, who Ashtray killed with a hammer in the Season 2 opening. Afterward, Fez managed to smooth things over with his boss Laurie (Martha Kelly), and even took in Faye — Custer’s girlfriend — while Custer laid low. But it seems like that was all for naught. While Fez is getting dressed, Custer arrives and tells Faye to be chill — presumably because he knows police are about to raid the house. When Fezco announces to that he’s going to head out, the atmosphere in the living room grows tense, and it seems like Fezco never leaves. Whether that’s because he’s dead or is simply being held by the police, we don’t yet know. But the former is not without precedent.

In a January interview with GQ, Cloud revealed that Fez was actually supposed to die at the end of Season 1. But Euphoria creator Sam Levinson decided against it after seeing how much of a favorite the character had become. Now, it appears that Levinson has returned to the storyline.

Is it possible that both Ashtray and Fezco miraculously come out of this unscathed? Sure. But a prescient line from Lexi’s play seems to hint that’s not the case. “I feel like I’ve lived most of my life in my imagination. Taking the smallest moments and dreaming them up into something biggest,” she says. “But I always had this feeling that at any moment, something horrible was about to happen.”