ITV is launching a brand-new streaming service that aims to win the hearts (and screens) of the British public, later this year. You may be thinking “what, another one?” But don’t worry, ITVX isn’t technically “another one”, but will instead replace the current ITV Hub and ITV Hub+ services. But there will be a premium subscription, too. Here’s everything we know about ITVX.

What Is ITVX?

ITV is calling ITVX “the UK’s first integrated advertising and subscription funded platform.” As previously stated, the streaming service will essentially replace ITV Hub and ITV Hub+ services, but more excitingly, it will also stream entire series as soon as the first episode has aired on ITV’s “linear” channels.

The platform will enable viewers to watch free content alongside adverts, or to subscribe to the premium ad-free service. It will also offer additional programming from BritBox and content from other partners. But there’s more. ITVX will also will drop “fresh new content” every week, too.

ITVX will also host a number of popular American series, including The Sex Lives of College Girls and All American, as well as The OC, One Tree Hill, and selection of The 100, Supernatural, and Veronica Mars.

“We are still focused on delivering what ITV does better than anyone in commercial TV – creating programmes that bring audiences together – in the moment, in their millions, for that shared viewing, scheduled TV experience,” said Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment.

When Is ITVX Launching?

In brief: Unknown. A press release sent to Bustle said “later this year,” so I will update you when more information becomes available.

Is ITVX Free?

Yes. But the premium subscription – which removes adverts – will presumably come with a charge. As-yet unannounced, also.

What About The New Series Coming To ITVX?

Well, there’s so many. Spy Among Friends, a drama set during the 1950’s Cold War, based on the New York Times bestseller by Ben Macintyre, stars Homeland’s Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce. There’s also Nolly, starring Helena Bonham Carter and written by It’s A Sin’s Russell T Davis, and Litvinenko, starring David Tennant. Sir Lenny Henry’s Three Little Birds, about a group of friends migrating from Jamaica to Birmingham as part of the Windrush generation. So lots to look forward to.

The platform will also showcase new comedy, documentaries, and a landmark natural history series titled A Year On Planet Earth, narrated by Stephen Fry. Plus, if you want to revisit old faves – from Love Island to Victoria – those will also have full, free, boxset features on ITVX.