Katherine Parkinson Met Her Husband In the Most Unexpected Of Ways

You might have fallen in love with BAFTA-winning actor Katherine Parkinson when she played Jen Barber on The IT Crowd, but now she’s starring in another sitcom: BBC One’s Here We Go, previously titled Pandemonium. Starring opposite Gavin and Stacey’s Alison Steadman and Plebs actor Tom Basden, Parkinson plays Ghosts star Jim Howick’s on-screen wife, Rachel. But is Katherine Parkinson married IRL?

In short, yes. Katherine Parkinson married Harry Peacock, a fellow actor, in 2009 after meeting in the most unusual of ways. Per the Express, the couple met during a workshop, based on Mikhail Bulgakov’s Heart Of A Dog, which quite literally changed her life. “I had a non-speaking role and I was playing a dog,” she told What’s On TV at the time. “That was years ago, but it wasn’t a paid job so we haven’t worked on a proper job together, so it’s been really nice to be with him.”

Peacock has appeared in episodes of Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders, and Bad Education. And while the couple have largely pursued independent projects, they did share the screen in BBC One’s The Kennedys, a sitcom about comedian Emma Kennedy’s childhood.

Beyond that, the couple have two daughters, Gwendolyn and Dora. Parkinson began working on the Channel 4 sci-fi drama, Humans, when her younger daughter was just six weeks old. Speaking to the Independent, she said her husband encouraged her to take the role, though she felt guilty about leaving her newborn.

Harry Peacock shares a photo on Twitter of him and his wife, Katherine Parkinson.

In a 2020 interview with the Guardian, she calls Peacock one of the best kisses of her life – alongside director Rufus Norris when he was an emergency understudy at the National Theatre with her.