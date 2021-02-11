Where Lisa Stands With The RHOSLC Cast After That Reunion Drama

Jen Shah isn't the only one navigating friendship drama on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. A number of the women also had some words to share with Lisa Barlow during Part 1 of the show's Season 1 reunion. "We get to this place where I feel like I'm constantly being told who I am, how I think, how I feel," Lisa recently told Entertainment Tonight of her castmates. "I don't like other people talking for me, so it gets to a point that they're judging me so much constantly."

Naturally, nothing is resolved by the end of the episode. But here's where things seem to stand between her and the other women after a little social media digging.

Meredith

When it came to light that Meredith had dated other people during her separation from her husband Seth Marks, Lisa realized she may not know as much about her best friend as she thought. Meredith also chose to "disengage" when Lisa made up with Jen after their explosive Las Vegas trip, leading to some tension between the two. But judging from social media, Lisa and Meredith seem to be in a good place: they both recently retweeted a fan-made video montage celebrating their friendship. "I love it," Lisa tweeted on Feb. 6, adding a red heart emoji.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Jen

Despite their tiff in Vegas, Lisa has gone to bat for Jen both on and off-screen — including when the cast seemed to gang up on her at the reunion. "Jen Shah is exactly how she is in person as she is on camera," Lisa recently explained on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. Jen also revealed to Bustle in November that out of all the RHOSLC women, she's currently the closest to Lisa, adding that their direct personalities "are very alike" and they "just naturally gravitated toward each other."

Heather

Though Heather and Lisa went to college together, Lisa has pretended she doesn't really know Heather since the outset of RHOSLC, leading to tension between the two. Their friendship seemed to progress throughout the season, but they may be back to square one now. Lisa, who insinuated on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that her former BYU classmate was fake on camera, also claimed on Twitter that Heather married her ex-husband Billy Gay "for $$ and lifestyle and the Howard Hughes connection." Furthermore, Heather told Bustle in November that though she gets along with Lisa, their drama "will never die."

Whitney

They may have made up in Las Vegas, but Whitney revealed during a Jan. 27 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she no longer trusts Lisa. There doesn't seem to be any love lost on Lisa's part either, given that she also claimed Whitney acts differently than she does in real life on-camera.

Mary

Though Mary isn't particularly active on social media, she and Lisa had minimal, if any, drama during the season, so they're more than likely still on good terms. Lisa told ET in December that she "[likes] Mary a lot," though she did seem to side with Jen over the "hospital smell" drama, adding that Mary's comment "felt like such a dig."