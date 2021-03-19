Lizzo Wants You (Yes, You) To Be A Dancer On Her Next Tour

Just a few reasons to celebrate Lizzo: She can twerk while playing the flute, she starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, she makes up half of her delightful friendship with Harry Styles, and she’s secured multiple Grammys. What’s even more exciting is her pop-culture reign is just beginning. Lizzo’s latest partnership with Amazon will certainly warrant even more praise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Juice” singer is coming for the reality TV industry.

Details on the untitled project are limited as it was just announced, but the reality competition series will help Lizzo track down talented performers to join her next tour. Along with the announcement came an official description for Lizzo’s latest venture: “A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

Celebrating the news and her new executive producer role, Lizzo posted on Instagram, saying, “Where are our big girls? That’s what I want to know. So me and Amazon are going to find out. I’m developing an unscripted show with Amazon to find my next crew of big girl dancers and models. So bring yourself and that *ss.”

It all that sounds intriguing to you, the search for Lizzo’s new onstage crew is already under way. According to the casting call, available on the Big Grrrls website, the singer and visionary encourages those “who have for far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated” to give it their best shot. The notice continued, “Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that ss. Got the juice? Apply now.”