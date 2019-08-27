Attention, Bachelor Fans: Nick Viall Is Dating Someone New

Being the Bachelor may come with the promise of fairy tale romance, but more often than not, it doesn't result in a long-lasting relationship. Take it from Nick Viall, who ended up still single after appearing on the franchise four times. However, Nick may be dating someone new, according to his close friend and a fellow Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti.

"I have an idea but if he hasn't said anything about who it is then I'm not saying anything," Ashley said during a June episode of her Almost Famous podcast, per Us Weekly. Her co-host Ben Higgins then inquired, "Is it somebody from the Bachelor world?" To which Ashley responded, "If it's who I'm thinking about, no."

According to Us Weekly, Nick confirmed on his own podcast The Viall Files that he’s seeing someone, but he's declined to go into more detail. That’s likely because his dating life has been the subject of intense scrutiny since he and his Bachelor winner Vanessa Grimaldi broke up in late 2017. In 2018, Hollywood Life claimed Nick was getting "flirty" with Haley Ferguson (of the Ferguson twins) on Instagram, though Nick later clarified that they’re just friends. "I love her to pieces, [both] her and her [twin] sister Emily. No, we're not dating!" he said.

Nick was also rumored to be dating Mad Men star January Jones in 2018, but she similarly told Entertainment Tonight that they were just friends. In 2019, Nick was linked to both Rachel Bilson, who’d appeared on his podcast that July, as well as fellow Bachelor alum Demi Burnett. However, Nick has since insisted that he never dated either woman. "I’m not dating Demi,” he told Us Weekly at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles in November 2019, adding that he and Bilson are also just friends.

Most recently, Nick had to fend off rumors that he reconnected with Andi Dorfman, whose Bachelorette season he initially competed on, after the two were reportedly seen running together in Los Angeles. However, Nick once again shot down the rumors down on his podcast. "Andi and I are friends, we've been friends, we've been strong acquaintances over the years," he said. "[I’m] not dating Andi, but I welcomed her to LA and she seems to be doing great and she’s into the whole running thing and I’ve been running a lot lately and so, yeah, nice to see her.”

He then said he can't see himself dating anyone from Bachelor Nation, which makes sense considering that's never worked out for him before. It only took two Bachelorette seasons, a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, and leading The Bachelor for him to learn that.

Additional reporting by Lindsay Denninger and Kelly Schremph.