Bachelorette fans will have to wait a couple of extra days to watch this week's drama play out. Instead of its Tuesday night slot, The Bachelorette will air on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET to make room for Election Day coverage. It should be worth the wait, though: as host Chris Harrison teased in a Twitter video, "When I said this was the mot dramatic season ever, I wasn't lying ... believe me when I say you don't want to miss this [episode]."

In the preview for Thursday's episode, Chris Harrison delivers his much-anticipated line that Clare has just blown up The Bachelorette. The men then grapple with the realization that "Clare's gone," and Tayshia Adams emerges from a pool — assumedly to take over as Bachelorette for Clare, as has been rumored for months.

The episode synopsis offers an even closer look at the ensuing chaos, teasing that Clare cancels the evening's rose ceremony and decides to fully commit to exploring her relationship with Dale Moss. "A nervous Clare is about to embark on an unprecedented path to find her happy ending. Will she get her wish or will Dale, the man of her dreams, walk away?" it reads.

It doesn't look like Dale walks away. Based on the press site photos from the episode, he and Clare are serenaded by Bri Stauss and Chris Watson, the winning couple of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Watch it all unfold on Thursday night.