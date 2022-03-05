The Ipcress File Was Inspired By A Remarkable True Story

Starring Joe Cole of Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London, The Ipcress File follows the endeavours of a British spy in 1960s Cold War Berlin. Appointed by the British Intelligence after he falls into trouble as an ex-British Army Sergeant, the six-part series follows Harry Palmer from London to Berlin. Filmed across Liverpool, Cheshire, and Croatia, it premieres this month on ITV and ITV Hub. But is it based on a true story?

To cut a long story short: no. However, The Ipcress File is based on the first spy novel from writer Len Deighton, with the original 1965 film adaptation starring none other than Michael Caine. The novel was undoubtedly inspired by real-life events, though, published in 1962 during the height of Cold War tensions, exploring the realities of nuclear weaponry and political tensions alike.

In 1992, Deighton revealed that the inspiration for the plot of The Ipcress File came from his Russian neighbour, described as a “white émigré” for fleeing post-Russian Revolution. Together with a clerk from the American Embassy, Deighton’s neighbour became a spy for Germany during WWII, and it was this remarkable story that closely influenced the central plot. Indoctrinated as a spy after falling into trouble, Harry Palmer follows a very similar trajectory.

This revised adaptation is brought to life by a star-studded cast in the form of Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders), Lucy Boynton (Ballet Shoes, Sense & Sensibility), and Tom Hollander (About Time, Pirates of the Caribbean). Filming commenced in April 2021, with Boynton’s partner, Rami Malek (No Time To Die, Mr. Robot) spotted near the set in Croatia, spurring excitement from fans about this new adaptation. Involving brainwashing, an atomic bomb test, and information about Joe One, the Soviet Union’s first atomic bomb, it draws on real-life themes, and is set to be an absolute corker.