Suranne Jones’ Is Working On A New, Unmissable Drama For ITV

ITV’s forthcoming series Maryland centres on the complex relationship between two sisters who have drifted apart due to complicated family dynamics. And if that doesn’t sound thrilling enough, it’s also co-created by and starring small screen stalwart Suranne Jones. Following hot in the hells of new ITV dramas The Ipcress File and Holding, Maryland will likely be top of your must-watch list upon release. If you’re keen to learn more about the series, you can find out everything there is to know about ITV’s Maryland below.

Maryland Plot

Alongside Jones, the three-part drama is co-created by screenwriter Anne-Marie O’Connor and tells the story of two estranged sisters, Becca and Rosalie, who are brought together when the body of their mother is found on the Isle of Man. The sisters soon discover that their mother had been living a double life, having left their father and created another world for herself, known as Maryland.

“Maryland focuses upon the relationship between the sisters, who have been driven apart by complex family dynamics, becoming estranged and wrapped up in their own lives,” an ITV synopsis teases.

Maryland Cast

Leading the cast of Maryland is BAFTA award-winner Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster), who portrays the down-to-earth character of Becca. Further casting details will be released “closer to filming commencing.”

Discussing the upcoming drama, Jones, who co-created Maryland, said she is “so excited” to be working on the ITV series. “Maryland delves into family dynamics and the way in which we ‘label’ each other, sometimes never letting ourselves or our siblings break free from those roles. We look at how we grow apart from one another and how sometimes we don’t really know anything about the people we call our own,” the actress commented.

“Maryland is an uncomfortable, funny and sometimes difficult story with two sisters at its heart and we can’t wait to take our audience along for the ride,” Jones added.

Maryland Release Date

The show’s release date is yet to be announced. Although, ITV have confirmed that filming of Maryland will commence later this year, meaning a late 2022 or 2023 air date could be on the cards.