Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber's Relationship Timeline Proves They Keep Getting Stronger

Between dating his Kissing Booth love interest Joey King and his rumored relationship with Euphoria castmate Zendaya, one might say that Jacob Elordi has a thing for romancing his co-stars. But recently, the actor seems to have moved on and is reportedly dating model Kaia Gerber.

Although the rumored couple hasn't commented on their relationship status quite yet, they've been nearly inseparable ever since they were first linked in September 2020 — and their latest instance of public PDA all but confirms that they're now young Hollywood's newest item. They may continue to stay quiet about their romance, but Elordi and Gerber's relationship timeline proves they're getting stronger by the minute.

September 2020

Elordi and Gerber first sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted out to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu, California on Sept. 1. At the time, E! News reported that things were platonic between the two and that they met through mutual friends. But per that same report, the Euphoria star was interested in dating the model and even had her parents' approval. "They both have very chill personalities and similar interests," the source said. "Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him. Kaia is keeping things friendly for now but there is flirtation between the two."

Things changed a week later when Elordi and Gerber flew to New York on Sept. 8 and were spotted holding hands around the city on multiple occasions. "They seemed very comfortable together," a source told People. "At one point they weren't holding hands and Kaia grabbed his and they went on their merry way. They looked happy." Eagle-eyed fans even noticed that Elordi and Gerber went to an NYC market that he was previously seen at with his reported ex-girlfriends Zendaya and King. (Pro tip: don't take your exes to all the same spots.)

After being seen together several times, including once as they were leaving Gerber's NYC apartment, E! News reported that Elordi and Gerber were now "inseparable." "They've been going out to dinner at night and working out together at the gym during the day," the source reported, adding that they are "always laughing and smiling at each other."

Just days later, the rumored couple seemed to take their relationship to the next level. On Sept. 21, Elordi and Gerber were spotted on vacation together in Los Cabos, Mexico. They were joined by the model's famous parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, further strengthening rumors that they were getting very serious. "Things are really great between them," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "They've been spending a lot of time together."

October 2020

So far, Elordi and Gerber haven't explicitly commented on each other (or the status of their relationship). However, the actor and model were photographed sharing a kiss on Oct. 20 while out running errands in Los Angeles with Gerber's dog Milo. “Kaia is having a lot of fun with Jacob,” a source told Us Weekly about their growing relationship. “Her family thinks he is a stand-up guy and a breath of fresh air.” Sorry, Jacdaya shippers, it seems Elordi and Gerber are officially, well, official.