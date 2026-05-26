Spoilers for Euphoria Season 3 ahead. No actor has ever seemed happier to be killed off from their show than Jacob Elordi. On the penultimate episode of Euphoria Season 3, Nate Jacobs met his demise, and Elordi said that he rather enjoyed shooting his character’s utterly disturbing death scene, which involved filming with a literal snake.

In a behind-the-scenes segment following the May 24 episode, Elordi opened up about filming Nate’s death sequence, which started with him being buried alive in a claustrophobic coffin. “My shoulders were touching the side, and I couldn't move my arms, and then they would drill the lid on, and it would get dark,” he recalled. “It was really nice, actually. It was quite peaceful in there.”

For context, Nate was buried alive on his failed construction site by sketchy businessmen, who had been cutting off new body parts on a weekly basis after he kept failing to repay a $1 million debt. Afterward, they held his wife, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), hostage and gave her 72 hours to pay them back, as that’s how long it’d take for Nate to die of dehydration. But before she could save him, a rattlesnake slithered its way through the pipe provided for air circulation and killed Nate.

Eddy Chen/HBO

While the crew couldn’t use a poisonous rattlesnake, they still filmed with a real snake, and creator Sam Levinson gave “an enormous amount of credit” to Elordi for being willing to commit to this onscreen death. “They had a boa constrictor that they put a fake rattler on the end of, and Sam was like, ‘We're just gonna drop a snake on you,’” Elordi recalled.

Somehow, he managed to bond with the terrifying creature. “He was, like, real cuddly, so he just saddled up next to me, and it was nice,” Elordi said of the snake. “But he was real sleepy. I had to kind of nudge him to get him to come up.”

All in all, Elordi thought Nate’s gruesome ending was a lovely moment, and an apt way to conclude his journey on the HBO series. “Tucked in this box, with dust falling on me, and a snake coming down the pipe… It's a cool way to go," he said. “Nate is someone who's made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices. It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to.”