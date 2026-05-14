Euphoria Desperately Needs More Cassie & Lexi Moments

Euphoria already has enough material to split into several shows. Zendaya’s Rue is caught between two dueling crime circles while acting as an informant for the FBI, meaning her life is at risk in any given moment. Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi’s Nate is in huge debt with sketchy businessmen and losing new body parts on a daily basis, causing Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie to leave him and start an OnlyFans. Oh, and Hunter Schafer’s Jules has a sugar daddy.

Despite all the drama, there’s one thing that’s still missing from Season 3: Cassie and her sister, Lexi (Maude Apatow), annoying the hell out of each other.

Viewers got a small reminder of their hilarious dynamic in the May 10 episode, after Alexa Demie’s Maddy (who’s managing Cassie’s OnlyFans, BTW) essentially blackmailed Lexi into getting Cassie an audition for the show she’s working on as an assistant, LA Nights. To her absolute horror, she got the part, even after deciding to recite Shakespeare in her audition for... a job applicant.

For Lexi, who’s already stressed out over everyone’s life decisions, this was her breaking point. She storms over to Cassie’s place, which is in the same apartment complex as hers, and steps over a box of dildos to chastise her sister for taking advantage of her connections, while begrudgingly informing her that it worked.

Eddy Chen/HBO

Naturally, Cassie ignores her sister’s concerns to celebrate the fact that she’s about to be famous and to envision her and Lexi taking over Hollywood, sounding like Sharpay and Ryan in High School Musical 3. “You are literally the most selfish, narcissistic person I’ve ever met,” she tells Cassie, who goofily yet sincerely replies, “But that’s what it takes to make it in this town!”

Euphoria thrives when there’s a good catfight involved — just look at Lexi’s play in Season 2 for proof. However, it doesn’t need to turn into Mortal Kombat every time to be entertaining. This fight was simple, silly, and stupid, but those low-stakes yet petty moments are arguably one of the key components that make Euphoria great, and nobody is better equipped to provide them than Apatow and Sweeney’s at-odds sisters.

In a show full of 24/7 chaos, including drug smuggling, violent shootouts, and a naked Godzilla-sized Cassie, Lexi and her sister’s arguments are soothing in comparison. The two are capable of providing laughs with the knowledge that no matter how much contempt Lexi may have for Cassie, they’ll never leave each other’s side. And on Euphoria, viewers will accept any excuse to feel warm and fuzzy for a brief moment.