For the pop culture-minded, the Super Bowl is like the side quest of awards season — a night off for some of your favorite celebrities to swap their gowns and tuxes for comfier garb and share in the fun of being a football fan.

After all, unlike the Grammys or Oscars, there’s only one big trophy up for grabs. This year sees a rematch of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles vying for a Super Bowl win — and both teams are well-known for having some famous fans.

So, who turned out for the big game in 2025? Here’s a look at every celebrity who attended Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

Taylor Swift

Call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team! Just like last year, Taylor Swift showed up to the Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

At a Feb. 3 press conference, Kelce addressed rumors that he might be proposing to Swift at the game — simply replying, “Wouldn’t you like to know.”

He also noted that months after Swift wrapped her record-setting Eras Tour, he hoped to “match that energy” at Super Bowl LIX. “I better hold up my end of the bargain,” he said. “She’s up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off.”

Ice Spice

Swift was accompanied by her friend and “Karma” collaborator, Ice Spice.

Bradley Cooper

Noted Eagles stan Bradley Cooper not only attended the game, but introduced his team to the field.

Jon Hamm

Mad Men alum Jon Hamm did the same for the Chiefs.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, & Rumi

A week after making music history at the Grammys, Beyoncé appeared to sit out Super Bowl LIX — but several members of her family attended the big game.

More to come...