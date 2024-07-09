Night 1 of Jenn Trann’s Bachelorette season opened with big hints of twists and turns to come, and it doesn’t sound like the teases are overselling the drama. When Tran appeared on The View on July 9, she revealed her journey was “a bit of a roller coaster.”

Asked if there was “more drama” than she expected, Tran answered, “Oh, absolutely. Every day I was on the edge of my seat. I was like, ‘What’s going to come up next? Who’s going to show up next? What am I going to feel next?’”

The Season 21 lead added that she felt “so many emotions every day” and was “up and down and up and down.” The peaks and valleys were ultimately good, though. “It all worked out for the best and I learned so much,” she said.

The top lesson Tran took away from her time as the Bachelorette was “how to have a voice in a relationship.” “I never had that in a relationship before,” she explained. “I oftentimes really shied away from talking about important things to me — about race, culture, just everything that makes me me — because I always thought that it would make the guy run away from me. But, like, good, you should run away from me if you don’t agree with me or want to support me.”

John Fleenor/Disney

Tran highlighted her growth through the ups and down in a June interview with Bustle as well. “I was just thrown off-guard a lot of times, in good and bad ways,” she said. “But the main focus of my journey is how much I learned of myself. I feel like a completely different person from when I started, and I’m so grateful for it.”

The premiere gave viewers hints of the roller-coaster ride ahead. After Tran eliminated seven of her suitors and prepared the remaining men for their adventures in Australia, the Season 21 teaser showed Tran getting a blast from the past in the form of an ex. “He wants to be with me, he wants to join this journey,” she said in the sneak peek.

The Bachelorette Season 21 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.