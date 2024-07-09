When Jenn Tran was announced as the next Bachelorette in March, she declared it “shot o’clock.” She might be rethinking the playful slogan after it was used in a barrage of punny limo arrivals during Night 1 — but it did perfectly set the tone for a fun, unexpected season.

“I was just thrown off-guard a lot of times, in good and bad ways,” Jenn recently told Bustle of Season 21. “But the main focus of my journey is how much I learned of myself. I feel like a completely different person from when I started, and I’m so grateful for it.”

Now that the journey has finally begun, here’s a recap of 10 particularly shocking moments from Jenn’s Bachelorette premiere, including surprising details viewers may have missed.

“I Can’t Let You Propose To Me”

Though technically a flash-forward to her Bachelorette finale, the clip of Jenn telling one of her suitors, “I can’t let you propose to me,” was certainly one of the buzziest moments of the July 8 premiere — because, well, What does it mean?!

And the clip of Jesse Palmer asking Jenn, “Are you OK with whatever’s going to happen here?” is almost reminiscent of Chris Harrison’s “Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette” conversation with Clare Crawley in Season 16.

ABC

Between this sneak peek and Jenn’s tease that her season conclusion “has never happened before,” this minute from the premiere was a thrilling glimpse of what’s to come.

A Unique Packing List

Marcus Shoberg was the first suitor Jenn met on Night 1. And in his introduction video, the 31-year-old veteran appeared to be packing an American flag into his luggage for the show.

ABC

Marcus shared his life-changing experience serving in the military, so it certainly makes sense that the flag has special significance to him. At the same time, franchise participants reportedly have a limited baggage allowance — so anything that’s not clothes or toiletries is always a surprise.

Jonathon’s “Cheeky” Entrance

Jonathon Johnson is a part-time model, but he opted to cover up with face bandages and a hospital gown — an apparent nod to Jenn’s career path as a physician assistant student. (His diagnosis? Lovesick.)

“What’s most important for me is that you get to know me for what’s inside, rather than what’s outside,” Jonathon said.

Disney/John Fleenor

Granted, he wasn’t totally covered up. Jonathon acknowledged that he could be “a bit cheeky” before walking away in his, ahem, open-back gown. And somehow, it wasn’t the only NSFW moment in the premiere. (More on that in a bit.)

The Pete Davidson Comparison

Several fans had already compared Devin Strader to Pete Davidson, so they were excited to see Jenn voice the same sentiments in the Bachelorette premiere. Even the show’s official social media got in on the fun with a hilarious meme.

A Sweet Gesture

Gimmicky limo arrivals are a time-honored tradition in Bachelor Nation — but Hakeem Moulton’s Up-esque balloon arrival had a sweet meaning. Upon learning Jenn was cast as the Season 21 lead, “I was honestly floating on cloud nine, finding that out,” Hakeem said. “And I’m so excited to embark on this journey with you ... I’m always going to be here to uplift you.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Given all the buzz about who turned down the Bachelorette role, it was moving to see someone assure Jenn that they were indeed here for her. And Jenn seemed to be touched by the whimsical gesture, too.

Truth Or Dare

Between Moze Smith admitting to ghosting people in the past and Austin Ott stripping down and streaking, the Night 1 game of Truth or Dare was filled with chaotic moments.

Disney/John Fleenor

The Car Situation

Jeremy Simon was enjoying a private moment with Jenn in his fancy car (like Jenn said, I don’t know what it’s called) when Brian Autz crashed the mini date — and it was a bit more unnerving than your usual Bachelorette tiff. “No, this is my key right now ... it’s my time with the lady,” he told Jeremy.

ABC

A Travel Twist

After sending seven men home, Jenn told her remaining suitors that they’d be leaving the mansion immediately and traveling to Melbourne, Australia — a surprising departure from Bachelorette tradition.

Disney/John Fleenor

Someone From Jenn’s Past Returns

At the end of the episode, the Season 21 teaser saw an ex from Jenn’s past crashing the Bachelorette journey — another big twist. “He wants to be with me, he wants to join this journey,” Jenn says in the peek ahead.

ABC

All The Chyrons

Bachelor Nation is known for its playful, wink-y contestant descriptions (or chyrons) — but Jenn’s premiere included some particular standouts for fans who paid close attention.

ABC

Self-described “love virgin” Sam Nejad’s descriptor, “Never Been to Third Base Emotionally,” has become an instant classic for the franchise.

The Bachelorette Season 21 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.