Jenn’s Bachelorette Season Finally Has A Premiere Date

Ever since Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season ended with an engagement, fans have been looking ahead toward Jenn Tran’s journey for love on The Bachelorette — and it’s right around the corner.

On May 3, ABC announced that Jenn’s Bachelorette season will begin on July 8. “Planting another rose in our garden 🌹,” the network captioned a photo of Jenn on Instagram.

Fans are eager for Jenn’s premiere for multiple reasons. For one, she’ll make history as the show’s first-ever Asian American lead. “Growing up I never got to see anyone who looked like me lead their own love story on TV,” she said about the casting back in March. “To be able to inspire a generation of people to be proud of their culture is something I’m so grateful for. This opportunity to find love as the Bachelorette is so much bigger than myself and I am embracing that wholeheartedly.”

She added that she couldn’t wait for “all of us to laugh and cry together” before signing off to film her season.

Disney/John Fleenor

What To Expect From Jenn’s Season

While ABC hasn’t shared an official teaser of Jenn’s season yet, the closest thing fans have is an Entertainment Tonight interview from right before filming — not at Bachelor Mansion, but at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California.

“I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold,” she said at the time. “I’m gonna bless it with some really good vibes.”

And apparently, only Night 1 will happen at the ranch, according to ET. Then they’ll be flying out to Australia, New Zealand, and other international destinations.

“As a Sagittarius, we love to travel, we love to be independent, we love to do crazy things,” Jenn said. “I don’t know where we’re going yet, but I can’t wait to find out.”

As for those keen on spoilers: There aren’t many about Jenn’s season yet. As Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster Reality Steve recently wrote, “the least has gotten out” about Jenn’s season, compared to others he’s covered. So regardless of what happens, fans will be in for an unexpected ride.