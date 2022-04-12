Jennifer Garner Reportedly Reacted To Ben Affleck & J.Lo's Engagement

ICYMI, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged (again!) 18 years after ending their first engagement. In the intervening years, both halves of Bennifer had high-profile relationships with other people. Most recently, Lopez was engaged to Yankees baseball alum Alex Rodriguez until 2021, and Affleck and Jennifer Garner (with whom he shares three children) split in 2015. Now, both exes have responded to the second Bennifer engagement. Sort of.

Rodriguez playfully broached the topic during ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball, per Yahoo. “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for,” he said after his co-host quipped about “people getting engaged.”

Garner, for her part, hasn’t publicly commented on the news, but a source told E! News on April 12 that her private response has been positive. “Jen is happy for Ben,” the source told the outlet. “And knows that J.Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways.”

According to the source, Affleck told Garner and their children before Lopez announced the engagement in her newsletter, so they were able to process the news first. Though, Garner may have seen it coming anyway, according to In Touch. The 13 Going on 30 star “is used to watching Ben jump in at the deep end,” a source told the magazine, “so I wouldn’t say she’s shocked about the engagement.” They added that “the children are a bigger priority to her” than the relationship news.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Garner refraining from publicly sharing her reaction to the engagement isn’t too surprising; she didn’t comment on Affleck and Lopez’s rekindled relationship back in 2021. Back then, a source did tell Entertainment Tonight that she “[wasn’t] bothered by it,” as she’d “been in a good groove” with her ex. Earlier in 2021, before the Bennifer 2.0 news broke, Garner suggested to The Hollywood Reporter that she was in a good co-parenting place with Affleck. “When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now,” she said. “We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.”