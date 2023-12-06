Jennifer Lopez’s album This Is Me... Now is finally coming soon, accompanied by a music film that she co-wrote with none other than her husband Ben Affleck. On Dec. 5, J.Lo opened up about working with Affleck on the upcoming project, explaining that she had to get more “personal” than she expected to tell their story.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of Elle’s Women In Hollywood event, J.Lo stated that she “didn’t really plan” to turn her long-awaited album into a larger production.

“When the music was done, I just thought to myself, ‘There’s more of a story to be told here. There’s been a bigger journey than just a love story here,’” she recalled. “So it became a much bigger, fuller project, with an incredible message. And I realized I had to really get personal to tell it.”

How Bennifer Works Together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2023 Robin L Marshall/WireImage/Getty Images

Lopez went on to speak about working with Affleck for the film, saying they “collaborate very well together” professionally.

“Nobody knows my story more than he does,” she added. “So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don’t think any other writer could’ve done with me.”

Fans uncovered Easter eggs in the film’s trailer that are specific to the couple’s journey, like a love letter that was dated Christmas 2002, just after their first engagement, and a pink gown that nods to the infamous pink diamond ring that Affleck proposed with over two decades ago, proving that nobody could tell Bennifer’s love story better than Bennifer.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2023. Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

J.Lo admitted that she’s starting to feel the pre-release jitters, stating, “I haven’t been this on edge about a project in many, many years.” However, her husband is making her feel safe and secure during the entire process. “The scary thing is putting it out,” she remarked. “That's the scary part.”

This Is Me... Now, both the album and film, will be released on Feb. 16, 2024.