Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s 2nd Wedding Photos Feature A Unique Dress Code

Much like Beyoncé’s Renaissance or Stranger Things Season 4, the biggest celebrity weddings of the year are happening in parts — because sometimes, the star power is just too much for one ceremony alone. First, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved their penchant for celebration by having three weddings — a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas, a courthouse moment in Santa Barbara, and a final ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Then came time for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding(s), and they did not disappoint. Following their own Las Vegas wedding on July 16, Page Six reported that Bennifer would have a second celebration in August — and that’s exactly what happened. According to People, the couple’s second wedding took place in Georgia on Aug. 20. The venue? Affleck’s private island property near Savannah. Ahead of the big day, a source told the outlet that the wedding would follow “an extraordinary weekend of celebrations,” including “a pre-wedding party.”

So, who made the guest list to J.Lo and Affleck’s wedding? In addition to their children, Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes were among the attendees, People reports, and Jay Shetty served as officiant. The dress code seems to have been white attire, according to photos shared by Page Six.

Smith also shared a photo with Mewes and their wives — Jennifer Schwalbach Smith and Jordan Monsanto, respectively — wearing all white on the big day, captioned “Dressy as f*ck.”

Though the unique dress code might break wedding tradition, Lopez’s own white ensemble still stood out from the rest. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the “Marry Me” star wore a Ralph Lauren gown with an accompanying 20-foot veil for her big day. Affleck, for his part, wore a white tuxedo jacket.

Lopez didn’t immediately dish on her latest nuptials to her On the JLo newsletter subscribers — but until she does, fans can still enjoy the insights she shared after last month’s Las Vegas wedding. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” Lopez wrote at the time. “We had that. And so much more.”

The Golden Globe nominee also discussed expanding her family with Affleck; he shares three children with Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with Marc Anthony. “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’” Lopez continued. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”