J.Lo’s surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards thrilled fans — including Olivia Rodrigo, to whom Lopez presented the Song of the Year award for “Drivers License.” But according to some viewers, there was one audience member who seemed less than thrilled: Billie Eilish. Several Twitter users shared a clip of Eilish next to her brother (who was seated alongside her brother, Finneas), not clapping as the “Let’s Get Loud” singer took the stage. User TeeTypes called the moment “a mood.” As JadenJewel put it, Eilish was “Mariah Not Careying” about Lopez, and vmydrizzle said her look “felt a bit shady.” Several users shared similar observations, wondering whether there was conflict between the musicians.

However, some unspoken beef probably isn’t the reason for the awkward moment. For starters, it’s unclear if Eilish’s reaction was actually in response to J.Lo’s appearance or, well, literally anything else — the “Happier Than Ever” singer was up for a whopping five VMAs, for starters, so she had plenty to focus on internally. Of course, that didn’t stop Twitter from analyzing the moment anyway.

More to come...