Jennifer Lopez Says She’s “Super Happy” After Rekindling Her Romance With Ben Affleck

Life is good for J.Lo — like, really good. A few months after calling it quits with Alex Rodriguez and rekindling her romance with her former fiancé Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez couldn’t be better. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer spoke about this “super happy” era of her life and career in an interview with Zane Lowe on Monday, July 5, and her energy was truly contagious. “I was in the Dominican Republic doing a movie and while I was there, I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own,” Lopez said. “I’m good. I love my life right now.”

Despite not mentioning Affleck directly, it’s safe to assume that the Justice League actor has contributed to J.Lo’s happiness big time over the last several months. Relationship rumors started swirling in April 2021 when Affleck was photographed getting out of Lopez’s SUV. “They are friends,” a source told Page Six at the time. The following month, the two were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana, and TMZ also reported that Affleck emailed the singer love letters before her split with Rodriguez. Most recently, the two spent the 4th of July in the Hamptons after a trip to Universal Studios last week.

J.Lo and the former New York Yankee’s shortstop released an official statement about their breakup to Today in April, the same month that Lopez was spotted hanging out with Affleck again. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the joint statement said. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A-Rod was reportedly “shocked” that Lopez was able to move on from their relationship so quickly. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect,” a source told E! News in May. “He has been reaching out to J. Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.” The insider added that the “In The Morning” singer was “not interested in rekindling anything” with Rodriguez and was set on pursuing a relationship with Affleck, who she was engaged to from 2002 to 2004. “They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been,” the source continued. “The timing was never right and they were in different places until now.”

As it turns out, moving forward with Affleck was the right decision. “I love what I’m doing, I love where I’m at, I love the person that I’m continually evolving into and becoming,” Lopez told Lowe during Monday’s interview. “And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me. I think some people really get inspired when they’re heartbroken to write music, when they’re in pain. For me it’s the opposite — when I feel really good it’s when I really feel like I do my best music.”

J.Lo also wanted die-hard fans to know that while their interest in her personal life is flattering, they can relax knowing that she’s truly living her best life. “I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?’ I’ve never been better, and I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that,” she said. She also added that she’s doing great on her own, seemingly hinting at her recent breakup as well as her own personal growth. “I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you would never imagine in your life happening again,” she said.

While it remains unclear whether or not she was referring to getting back together with Affleck after 17 years apart, what is clear is that she wouldn’t trade her current circumstances — personally and professionally — for anything right now. “I just want everybody to know it’s the best time,” she said. “It’s the best time of my life.”