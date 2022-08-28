Jennifer Lopez Blasts “Stolen” Video Of Her Wedding Performance For Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is known for being a great entertainer — but that doesn’t mean every J. Lo performance is for public consumption. When the “Marry Me” singer prepared a very special serenade for her and new husband Ben Affleck’s Georgia wedding reception on Aug. 20, she planned to keep it private for at least a little while. However, footage hit the internet on Aug. 26, and Lopez has since been clear that she didn’t approve of its release.

As the video and screenshots made the rounds on social media, Lopez saw an Instagram post on a fan account that wondered about whether the video was meant to be published or not. The Hustlers star apparently decided to settle the debate, once and for all. “This was taken without permission. Period,” she wrote, in part, in a comment that the account screenshotted and reposted. “And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment.”

Lopez went on to explain that she and Affleck had taken precautions to try to prevent such leaks from happening, including having people sign non-disclosure agreements and requesting that attendees not share wedding content. “I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had ndas and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding,” she noted.

Lopez wanted her privacy to be respected, and to be able to control what goes public and when. “That is our choice to share,” she explained. “Anything I put out private is OnTheJLo and it’s to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to.” As for the video, she wrote it was “stolen without our consent and sold for money.”

The fact that the couple’s privacy is so important to them is understandable. During their years of dating in the early 2000s, they faced huge public scrutiny, to the point they called off their first wedding in 2003. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry,” they said in a statement to ABC at the time. “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families, and our friends.”

This time around, the reunited couple has been very careful. Before their ceremony in Georgia, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 in about as private a ceremony as you can get. Only then did she share their update (through her “On the JLo” newsletter, of course) and report that it was the “best night of [their] lives.”

Wedding updates and highlights are still coming, so fans can still look forward to that — whenever the couple is good and ready to share.