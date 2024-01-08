Tears were flowing as Brie Larson met Jennifer Lopez for the first time at the 2024 Golden Globes.

During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier on Jan. 7, Larson became emotional when she noticed Lopez approaching her at the star-studded event.

“Oh my God! I can’t deal with JLo,” Larson told host Frazier, who shared the actor’s excitement, joking: “We all get this way. “

“No, I can’t. I’m going to cry,” Larson continued, before telling Lopez “You mean so much to me” as they exchanged a hug.

“It’s Been A Dream Of Mine”

Citing 1997’s Selena as a source of inspiration early on in her career, Larson also told Lopez: “It made me want to be an actor and you’ve always meant so much to me.”

“It’s been a dream of mine,” she continued. “Thank you so much. Your work ethic is so important.”

A visibly emotional Lopez then responded “Oh my God don’t make me cry” as the pair wiped away tears and shared another embrace.

“How sweet is that?” Lopez said of the heartwarming exchange. “It’s amazing that you — she brought up the movie Selena — that so many years later it still touches people. It’s very moving to me too.”

“Such A Sweet Moment”

Fans were quick to comment on the emotional exchange, with one YouTuber describing Larson’s fangirling as “such a sweet moment.”

“It’s wonderful to see artists being inspired and appreciating each other,” another wrote, while one fan commented: “Brie Larson an Academy Award winner recognized someone who hasn’t won an acting award yet, but she won her over with her work ethic. Selena forever.”

“What a lovely moment. How many of us get the chance to meet people we look up to and admire from afar?” another added.

Lopez attended the ceremony alongside husband Ben Affleck, whose 2023 film Air was nominated for Best Motion Picture.

Meanwhile, Larson was nominated for her portrayal of Elizabeth Zott in the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry.